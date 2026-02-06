Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.380-8.530 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,821.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after buying an additional 1,469,239 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,426,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,918,000 after acquiring an additional 971,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,019,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,402,000 after acquiring an additional 791,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,756,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 464,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 838,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after purchasing an additional 415,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

