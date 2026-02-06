Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 14,614 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.