The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Estee Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31.

Estee Lauder Companies News Summary

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised sales outlook: EL reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue of $4.23B (up 5.6% YoY). Management raised its sales forecast and highlighted improving China trends and progress on its “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround, supporting medium-term recovery. Company Press Release

Q2 beat and raised sales outlook: EL reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue of $4.23B (up 5.6% YoY). Management raised its sales forecast and highlighted improving China trends and progress on its “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround, supporting medium-term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and re-rating potential: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and highlighted valuation upside (~30% re-rating potential), while other firms (RBC) kept positive views — these provide a buyer base beneath the stock. TipRanks / BofA Note

Analyst support and re-rating potential: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and highlighted valuation upside (~30% re-rating potential), while other firms (RBC) kept positive views — these provide a buyer base beneath the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: EL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share (annualized ~1.4% yield), a modest positive for income-focused holders but unlikely to shift sentiment materially. (Company release)

Dividend announced: EL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share (annualized ~1.4% yield), a modest positive for income-focused holders but unlikely to shift sentiment materially. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pivot to premium customers: Management and industry reports note a shift to higher‑income consumers and premium price tiers (more marketing, luxury positioning) — this could help margins over time but raises near-term marketing spend. PYMNTS / Reuters summary

Strategic pivot to premium customers: Management and industry reports note a shift to higher‑income consumers and premium price tiers (more marketing, luxury positioning) — this could help margins over time but raises near-term marketing spend. Negative Sentiment: Tariff headwind: Management said tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), and is considering pricing actions — a clear near-term earnings risk that helped drive selling pressure. CNBC Article

Tariff headwind: Management said tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), and is considering pricing actions — a clear near-term earnings risk that helped drive selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY profit guidance disappointed: EL set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.03–$2.23, which markets viewed as light relative to expectations (consensus ~ $2.17 midpoint) — investors punished the stock despite the beat. Investopedia

Cautious FY profit guidance disappointed: EL set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.03–$2.23, which markets viewed as light relative to expectations (consensus ~ $2.17 midpoint) — investors punished the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and near-term profit impact: Reports and commentary note restructuring costs and one-time items reduced GAAP profitability this quarter (and pressured near-term margins), amplifying investor concern about immediate cash returns. Barron’s

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.