The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Estee Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.
Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31.
Estee Lauder Companies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised sales outlook: EL reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue of $4.23B (up 5.6% YoY). Management raised its sales forecast and highlighted improving China trends and progress on its “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround, supporting medium-term recovery. Company Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and re-rating potential: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and highlighted valuation upside (~30% re-rating potential), while other firms (RBC) kept positive views — these provide a buyer base beneath the stock. TipRanks / BofA Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: EL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share (annualized ~1.4% yield), a modest positive for income-focused holders but unlikely to shift sentiment materially. (Company release)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pivot to premium customers: Management and industry reports note a shift to higher‑income consumers and premium price tiers (more marketing, luxury positioning) — this could help margins over time but raises near-term marketing spend. PYMNTS / Reuters summary
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff headwind: Management said tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), and is considering pricing actions — a clear near-term earnings risk that helped drive selling pressure. CNBC Article
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY profit guidance disappointed: EL set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.03–$2.23, which markets viewed as light relative to expectations (consensus ~ $2.17 midpoint) — investors punished the stock despite the beat. Investopedia
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and near-term profit impact: Reports and commentary note restructuring costs and one-time items reduced GAAP profitability this quarter (and pressured near-term margins), amplifying investor concern about immediate cash returns. Barron’s
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.
The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.
