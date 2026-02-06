Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33. The company has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $239.58.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

