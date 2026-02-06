SouthState Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

SouthState Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $89.03.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

