Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,955 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $47,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a PE ratio of 206.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and upbeat guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (≈70% YoY) and raised forward guidance, which triggered the initial rally as investors cheered accelerating U.S. commercial sales and large deal wins. Read More.

Blowout Q4 results and upbeat guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (≈70% YoY) and raised forward guidance, which triggered the initial rally as investors cheered accelerating U.S. commercial sales and large deal wins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher targets — Firms including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and others tightened coverage and raised price targets, supporting near‑term buy momentum. Read More.

Multiple broker upgrades and higher targets — Firms including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and others tightened coverage and raised price targets, supporting near‑term buy momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and enterprise traction — Palantir announced strategic partnerships (e.g., Cognizant) and management highlighted outsized U.S. commercial growth, reinforcing revenue durability. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and enterprise traction — Palantir announced strategic partnerships (e.g., Cognizant) and management highlighted outsized U.S. commercial growth, reinforcing revenue durability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts raising near‑term estimates — Northland Securities boosted quarterly and multi‑year EPS/earnings models and set an Outperform/$190 target; useful for modeling but not a consensus buy signal. Read More.

Analysts raising near‑term estimates — Northland Securities boosted quarterly and multi‑year EPS/earnings models and set an Outperform/$190 target; useful for modeling but not a consensus buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor director insider sale disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (small holding change) — worth noting for ownership trends but not a major red flag by itself. Read More.

Minor director insider sale disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (small holding change) — worth noting for ownership trends but not a major red flag by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO/insider selling headlines — Coverage flagged that CEO Alex Karp sold large amounts of stock over recent years (~$2.2B noted in reports), which rekindled concerns about insider liquidity and investor sentiment. Read More.

CEO/insider selling headlines — Coverage flagged that CEO Alex Karp sold large amounts of stock over recent years (~$2.2B noted in reports), which rekindled concerns about insider liquidity and investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and broader AI/tech pullback — After the big Q4 move, momentum investors rotated out of high‑beta AI winners into cheaper names, causing short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Profit‑taking and broader AI/tech pullback — After the big Q4 move, momentum investors rotated out of high‑beta AI winners into cheaper names, causing short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side trimming — A few firms trimmed targets or expressed caution (DA Davidson, others), which amplified the pullback despite the strong quarter. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

