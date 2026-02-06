SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 500,969 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares $SOXS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,969 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $61,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 718.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $53.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

