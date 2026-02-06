Celestica, Inc. $CLS Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $41,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,184,000 after purchasing an additional 375,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,069,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,449,000 after acquiring an additional 208,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Aletheia Capital raised their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $294.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.11. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

