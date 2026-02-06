The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business had revenue of $180.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million.

The RMR Group Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of RMR stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The RMR Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The RMR Group news, major shareholder Tremont Realty Capital Llc acquired 2,015,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $17,436,220.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,577,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,272.75. The trade was a 78.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised The RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.