Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 11,655 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

