Keeta Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (KTA)

Keeta (KTA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Keeta has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Keeta has a market cap of $106.20 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keeta

Keeta’s genesis date was March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The official website for Keeta is keeta.com.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 486,438,900.75495493 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.26398624 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $6,539,455.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

