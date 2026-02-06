Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $37,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $111.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $177.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

