MemeCore Price Reaches $1.57 (M)

MemeCore (M) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, MemeCore has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One MemeCore token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MemeCore has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $14.15 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Token Profile

MemeCore launched on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,332,630,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,265,313,267 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,332,537,603.568918 with 1,265,236,277.5082169 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.57829069 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,190,616.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

