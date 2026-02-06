RMR Wealth Builders Invests $735,000 in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

