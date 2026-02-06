Brian Elworthy Sells 648 Shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Elworthy sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $19,660.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 237,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,498.74. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Truist Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry write-up highlighting fundamentals: The Motley Fool called out Toast’s sticky, restaurant-focused recurring-revenue engine, revenue growth (now above $2B) and that the company has “crossed into sustainable profitability,” a constructive fundamental view for longer-term holders. Read More.

Similar market-aggregation coverage reiterated Toast was trading down as part of a broader tech pullback this morning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives sold shares on Feb 3 (CEO Aman Narang 1,648; CFO Elena Gomez 1,437; CRO Jonathan Vassil 1,454; President Stephen Fredette 1,060; GC Brian Elworthy 648), roughly 6,247 shares sold at an average ~$30.34 per share (~$189.5k total). Each sale was a small percentage of individual holdings, but the concentration of executive sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment and amplify downside. SEC filings and firm filings are available for review. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 173.3% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

