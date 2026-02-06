Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. $TNK

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 708,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.27.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd is an oil tanker shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TNK, the company provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil, refined petroleum products and petrochemicals. Its operations range across major global trade lanes, offering a mix of spot market voyages and time-charter contracts to a diverse customer base in the oil and energy sector.

The company’s fleet includes a mix of Medium Range (MR), Long Range (LR1 and LR2), Suezmax and Aframax tankers designed to meet various cargo specifications and port restrictions.

