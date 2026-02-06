nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.930 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $120.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,765.92. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

