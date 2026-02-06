Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 9,979 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $41,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Citigroup cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

ROP stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.80 and a 200-day moving average of $475.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.92 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

