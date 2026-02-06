Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.16% of Installed Building Products worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.77 and a 200-day moving average of $261.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $235.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.