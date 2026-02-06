M.D. Sass LLC Has $55.52 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

M.D. Sass LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 4.5% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

