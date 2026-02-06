Aurdan Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 626,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $210.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $223.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

