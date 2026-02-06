1,756 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $5,204,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Credicorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,534,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $356.35 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $380.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credicorp from $263.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.20.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp’s principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

