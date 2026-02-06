CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and traded as high as $37.49. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 4,438 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.29.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bruce A. Sharp bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 56,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 108.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company’s deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

