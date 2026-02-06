Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 916.08 and traded as high as GBX 933. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 931.96, with a volume of 83,571 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £886.77 million, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 916.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 906.13.

Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust

In related news, insider Angus Franklin bought 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.77. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

