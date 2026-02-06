Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 16.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $486.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.55 and a 200 day moving average of $444.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $513.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

