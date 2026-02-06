Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.85. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 92,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

