Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,265.02 and traded as high as GBX 1,428. Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,425, with a volume of 3,288,479 shares changing hands.

WIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,191.67.

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

