Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.15 and traded as high as GBX 4.10. Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.96, with a volume of 366,942 shares changing hands.

Eden Research Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides.

