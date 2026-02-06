Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.15 and traded as high as GBX 4.10. Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.96, with a volume of 366,942 shares changing hands.
Eden Research Trading Down 1.0%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.
About Eden Research
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides.
