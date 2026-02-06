Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.57 and traded as high as GBX 45.40. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 shares last traded at GBX 43.40, with a volume of 1,209 shares trading hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.70. The stock has a market cap of £63.15 million, a PE ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential. It invests up to £1million ($1.65 million) in any company in one year and no more than 15 percent of the company's assets by cost in one business at any time.

Featured Articles

