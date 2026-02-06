Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$369.76 and traded as high as C$385.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$385.00, with a volume of 750 shares.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$369.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$361.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$70.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 53.09%.The business had revenue of C$536.92 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc is a Canada-based company that holds and manages a portfolio of equity and real estate investments that are located predominantly in the United States. Its investments in both publicly traded and privately-held companies are mainly carried out through Senvest International, while its investments in real estate are mainly carried out through PPI, Senvest Argentina, and Senvest Equities. The company also provides services to the two Funds which are targeted toward institutions and high net worth individuals.

