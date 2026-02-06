Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.36. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 49,942 shares changing hands.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation. The segments of the group are Spectral Medical Inc, which is the key revenue-generating segment that manufactures and sells its EAA diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents; Dialco Medical Inc segment; and Corporate.

