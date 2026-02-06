Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and traded as high as $18.19. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 130,700 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.
Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.
