Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and traded as high as $18.19. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 130,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ping An Insurance Co. of China alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNGAY

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Price Performance

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.