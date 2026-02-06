Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.18.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $551.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.