Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Stenger Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stenger Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 12th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.19.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story for AMZN. AWS revenue continues to soar

AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long‑term investors. TipRanks: analysts reiterate buy ratings

Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer‑term catalysts. Alexa+ wide launch

Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer‑term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Reuters: Germany bans price controls

Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ≈$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near‑term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Reuters: big capex worries investors

Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ≈$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near‑term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss and ugly market reaction — adjusted EPS missed by a penny despite revenue upside, and shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as the market re‑priced execution and valuation risk. MarketBeat: earnings miss and reaction

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

