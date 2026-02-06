IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 33,581 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 204.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 target price on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

CoreWeave Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,796,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,873,943.84. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $3,195,344.05. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,213,658 shares of company stock valued at $349,255,119 over the last ninety days.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

