hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01 and traded as high as GBX 6.20. hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 6.09, with a volume of 6,746,193 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HVO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 10 price target on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 17.50.

The stock has a market cap of £41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

In related news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan purchased 3,310,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £198,624.30. Also, insider Stephen Pinkerton acquired 520,000 shares of hVIVO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £31,200. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

