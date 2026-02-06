Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 13,890 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent track record: ON beat EPS and revenue estimates in its most recently reported quarter (Nov. 3), showing the company can still deliver upside versus Wall Street even as revenue lags year‑over‑year — a reason some investors are willing to pay premium multiples.

Technical picture: the stock is trading above both the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which supports momentum‑based buying and may attract shorter‑term traders.

Earnings preview — analysts expect Q4 revenue in a roughly $1.48B–$1.58B range and are watching AI/data‑center strength versus margin headwinds; the preview frames the company's upcoming report as a balance of top‑line opportunities and cost/price pressure.

Wall Street metrics & guidance watch: previews and analyst notes emphasize key metrics (revenue, AI/data‑center share, gross margin, FY guidance/earnings per share), making guidance language the likely near‑term stock mover.

Margin risk: multiple previews highlight margin pressure from mix and memory/component cost dynamics — if management signals weaker margins or soft guidance, the premium valuation (high P/E, PEG ~2.7) leaves limited room for disappointment.

Revenue trend: ON's revenue has been down year‑over‑year recently; continued top‑line weakness absent stronger AI/data‑center visibility would be a negative catalyst for the stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

