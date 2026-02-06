Doge Killer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.42 Thousand (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Doge Killer token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded down 47% against the dollar. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $11.42 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Token Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 1,287,350,143,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,886,258,358 tokens. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 1,287,350,143,750.22862459 with 1,273,886,258,357.58159951 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00000155 USD and is down -24.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,591.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.