Contrasting Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Power Assets has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Assets and Dominion Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Assets $117.77 million 142.23 $784.46 million N/A N/A Dominion Energy $14.46 billion 3.69 $2.12 billion $2.94 21.26

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Power Assets.

Dividends

Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Power Assets and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Assets 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dominion Energy 1 9 2 0 2.08

Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Power Assets.

Profitability

This table compares Power Assets and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Assets N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 16.17% 9.60% 2.69%

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Power Assets on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services. It has a generation capacity of 879 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 5,262 MW gas fired, and 3,567 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 114,900 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 388,200 km of power network serving 19,790,000 customers. The company was formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited and changed its name to Power Assets Holdings Limited in February 2011. Power Assets Holdings Limited was founded in 1889 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

