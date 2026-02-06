Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

BASFY opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

