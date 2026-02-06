Daniel Fariello Sells 242 Shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Fariello sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $14,899.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,817.06. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $64.08 on Friday. Chemung Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 90.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 81.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 108.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

