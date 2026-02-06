Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 182.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 91,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

