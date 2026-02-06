Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $31.50.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.
