Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Insider Melanie Dickinson Sells 36,700 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Dickinson sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263, for a total value of £96,521.

BOWL stock opened at GBX 260.50 on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 309. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.85.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 21.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOWL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

