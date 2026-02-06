Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on IMNM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Get Immunome alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Immunome Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $8,330,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,031,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,157,874.94. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 46,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 853,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,810.50. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958 over the last ninety days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 3,513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 642.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,627 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.