ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 3,358 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 279.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $223.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $228.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

