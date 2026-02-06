BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8661 and last traded at $0.8661. 52,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 26,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9095.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS: BOPCF) is a closed-end investment company that specializes in providing debt financing solutions to the global life sciences sector. The firm offers a range of credit products—including senior secured loans, convertible loans and royalty monetization structures—designed to meet the capital needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stages. By focusing on secured and structured credit, BioPharma Credit seeks to deliver consistent income while managing risk through collateralized arrangements and diversified portfolios.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has built a track record of partnering with innovative drug developers and medical technology firms.

