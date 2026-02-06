The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 37.7% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 439,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 81,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

STKS opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.47). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 181.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

