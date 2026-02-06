Analyzing Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) and Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV)

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) and Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and Kyivstar Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array Digital Infrastructure $3.80 billion 1.08 -$39.00 million $0.18 268.89 Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A $0.33 35.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kyivstar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Array Digital Infrastructure. Kyivstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Array Digital Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Array Digital Infrastructure and Kyivstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Array Digital Infrastructure 1 1 3 0 2.40 Kyivstar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Array Digital Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Kyivstar Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Kyivstar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyivstar Group is more favorable than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and Kyivstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array Digital Infrastructure 0.55% 3.40% 1.54% Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Array Digital Infrastructure beats Kyivstar Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group Ltd. provides a range of mobile communication and home Internet services in Ukraine. It offers mobile services, such as voice, messaging and data, mobile and computer Internet, roaming, abroad calling, payment, and other services; fixed telephone communication services; fixed Internet and data transfer services; and mobile virtual PBX services, as well as operates data centers, commercial contact centers, and M2M contact centers. The company also provides loyalty programs, as well as sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Kyivstar Group Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Vimpelcom Amsterdam B.V.

