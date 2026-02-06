TransUnion $TRU Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5,046.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $36,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TransUnion by 14,870.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in TransUnion by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,722. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.